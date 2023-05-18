UP CM reviews progress of proposed integrated divisional office complexes project in Varanasi, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the progress of integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur during a high-level meeting on Thursday, and provided the necessary guidelines by the authorities. "During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of developing integrated divisional office complexes at divisional headquarters, similar to government-operated secretariats. It aims to enhance administrative efficiency and provide convenience to the general public. As a part of the initial phase, it has been decided to develop model-integrated divisional office complexes in Gorakhpur and Varanasi," the official statement said.

On the occasion, it was mentioned that the construction of these complexes aims to provide various conveniences to the public. "It was also discussed that the integrated divisional office complexes in Gorakhpur and Varanasi should accommodate all major offices related to public services. These integrated offices at the divisional level should be equipped with modern facilities such as an auditorium, video conferencing room, and parking, and promote paperless working," it said.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the construction of integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be undertaken by the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) and Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) "The construction of the integrated divisional office complexes in Varanasi and Gorakhpur should be undertaken by the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) and Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) respectively. The cost of the project would be the responsibility of the respective development authorities. Once the integrated buildings become operational, the government offices that are relocated to these complexes should vacate their previous premises, allowing the authority to utilize the land and buildings accordingly," it said.

Furthermore, it was discussed that the government would provide partial financial support for the project. "The government emphasized that the project of the Integrated Divisional Office Complex is of high priority. The concerned development authorities, VDA and GDA, were instructed to submit their proposals to the government promptly. This would allow the construction work to commence in a timely manner. It is crucial to envision the requirements of the cities for the next 50 years to ensure sustainability," it said. (ANI)

