Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet Saudi crown prince, discuss peace formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia.

He said after arriving in Saudi Arabia that his priorities were t discuss Ukraine's peace formula for ending Russia's war on his country, protection of the Muslim community in Ukraine, and the return of political prisoners from Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia.

