India PM says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Peace and tranquillity on the border with China is essential for normal ties with the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have deteriorated since mid-2020, when Chinese and Indian troops clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed.

India-China relations can only develop based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests, Modi said in an interview to Japanese news agency Nikkei Asia, ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which he is scheduled to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

