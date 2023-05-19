Qatar Emir did not hold any bilaterals or give speech at Arab League summit - source

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani did not hold any bilateral meetings or give a speech at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah, and his attendance was "a courtesy visit", an Arab official told Reuters on Friday.

The Emir left the summit before Syrian President Bashar al-Assad spoke, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)