Qatar Emir did not hold any bilaterals or give speech at Arab League summit - source

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:09 IST
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani did not hold any bilateral meetings or give a speech at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah, and his attendance was "a courtesy visit", an Arab official told Reuters on Friday.

The Emir left the summit before Syrian President Bashar al-Assad spoke, the official added.

