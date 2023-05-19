Russia adds ICC prosecutor who sought Putin's arrest to wanted list - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 20:52 IST
Russia's interior ministry has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court prosecutor who in March prepared a warrant for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing the ministry's database.
