McConnell says it is 'past time' for Biden to get serious on debt ceiling talks

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday it was "past time" for President Joe Biden to get serious about negotiating a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit, amid reports that debt ceiling talks between White House and congressional negotiators had been paused.

"Time is of the essence," McConnell said on Twitter.

