Greenpeace Russia yet to decide on appeal against being declared 'undesirable'
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:01 IST
The head of Greenpeace's Russian branch on Friday said he had not yet decided whether to appeal a prosecutors' decision declaring the organisation "undesirable", effectively shutting it down.
"I am not aware of any successful appeals against such a decision," Greenpeace Russia chief executive Sergei Tsyplenkov told Reuters in an interview.
