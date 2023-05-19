Greenpeace Russia yet to decide on appeal against being declared 'undesirable'

The head of Greenpeace's Russian branch on Friday said he had not yet decided whether to appeal a prosecutors' decision declaring the organisation "undesirable", effectively shutting it down.

"I am not aware of any successful appeals against such a decision," Greenpeace Russia chief executive Sergei Tsyplenkov told Reuters in an interview.

