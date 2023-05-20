Left Menu

JPMorgan, ex-executive spar in court over responsibility for Epstein

The lawsuits accuse the bank of aiding in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge. Had Staley "observed his obligations, Epstein would not have been a client," said Leonard Gail, a lawyer for JPMorgan.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 02:57 IST
JPMorgan, ex-executive spar in court over responsibility for Epstein

A judge said on Friday he would decide by the end of the month whether a JPMorgan Chase & Co lawsuit should proceed against a former executive who it accuses of entangling the bank with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan spoke after a one-hour hearing over whether to let the largest U.S. bank sue Jes Staley, its former private banking head.

JPMorgan wants Staley to cover some or all damages it might face in lawsuits brought by Epstein's accusers and the U.S. Virgin Islands over its ties to Epstein. The lawsuits accuse the bank of aiding in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

Had Staley "observed his obligations, Epstein would not have been a client," said Leonard Gail, a lawyer for JPMorgan. Staley, who later served as Barclays Plc's chief executive, has expressed regret for befriending Epstein but denied knowing about his crimes.

He has accused JPMorgan of using him as a "public relations shield" for its own supervisory failures," and that others at the bank were aware of Epstein's misconduct. "They are not purely passive," Staley's lawyer Stephen Wohlgemuth said on Friday.

The cases are slated for an Oct. 23 trial. Rakoff has said JPMorgan could be liable if Epstein's accusers can prove that Staley had firsthand knowledge that Epstein, who was known to socialize with prominent politicians and business leaders, ran a sex-trafficking venture.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023