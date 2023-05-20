Will oppose Centre's "unconstitutional" ordinance in Parliament, court: Delhi Minister Atishi

Left Menu

The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after the Centre brought an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi on Saturday said that the party will oppose the "illegal and unconstitutional" ordinance in the Parliament and the court. "We will oppose this illegal unconstitutional ordinance on the road, in the Parliament and in the court as well. Will decide when and how to approach the court after consulting our legal and constitutional experts," said Atishi while speaking to ANI.

Earlier during a press conference, Atishi slammed the centre for the ordinance on control of services in the national capital and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government could not tolerate that Supreme Court "empowered" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Union government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. Atishi said that the Supreme Court order meant if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, the decision-making power lies with him.

"The Supreme Court order meant that if the people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal, decision-making power lies with him. That is what the Constitution says. Barring the issues of land, law and order and Police, all decision-making powers are with Arvind Kejriwal and LG is bound to accept all his decisions. This is democracy. But the Central Govt and BJP couldn't tolerate it. PM Narendra Modi couldn't tolerate the fact that Supreme Court empowered Arvind Kejriwal," said Delhi Education Minister Atishi. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also termed the ordinance an "act of dishonesty and treachery".

"The Centre has done treachery with the ruling of the Supreme Court, Indian Constitution. With the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal three times. Today the Centre is saying that such a leader has no powers". "Lieutenant Governor who has not been elected but rather imposed on the people of Delhi is being conferred with powers of posting and transfer. The ordinance shows disrespect towards the Supreme Court ruling," the AAP leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

