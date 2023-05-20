"We will work to remove fertilizer jihad..." CM Himanta Sarma highlights ill effects of fertilizers

Pointing out the adverse effects on health of excessive use of fertilisers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stressed the use of natural and organic farming. CM Sarma was speaking at the inauguration of the Natural Farming Conclave at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Addressing the event, CM Sarma said, "Last year, I and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi had various meetings, where the PM suggested increasing organic farming in Assam. Recently we have seen in the documentary that there is so much potential in our land that if we try to use it efficiently, and then we will not need any Urea, Phosphate, Nitrogen, etc." Today, the honourable governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat explained logically that natural farming is healthier than fertilizer farming, and also brings more yield to the farmers.

The Chief Minister further said that the use of bad fertilizers leads to adverse health effects on the people, and stressed natural farming. "When we started governing Assam, we mentioned that due to the use of bad fertilizers, there is an increase of heart diseases, kidney diseases, etc. Also, during the campaign, we have mentioned earlier that we will work to remove the fertilizer jihad," he said.

The CM added, "We should use fertiliser but too much use will affect the health. If natural farming produces more within the same plot of land where crops are sowed with fertilizer, then I believe there is no alternative to natural farming." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana are serving as a great help for a state like Assam which suffers from perennial floods.

It may be noted that financial assistance to the tune of Rs 236 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana was provided to over 3 lakh farmers of the state in the last three seasons. (ANI)

