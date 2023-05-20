Left Menu

Sikkim Assembly passes budget for 2023-24

The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2023 for appropriation of the funds required for budget expenditure from the consolidated fund of the state after it was introduced by the chief minister and taken up for voting by the members.

The Sikkim Assembly on Saturday passed the Rs 12.146.51 crore budget for the 2023-24 fiscal by voice vote.

The budget along with the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2023, was passed on the fourth and final day of the budget session of the assembly.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on the inaugural day of the budget session on May 17. Tamang had presented a budget of Rs 12,146.5 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal, with a focus on skilling youths and boosting essential civic facilities. Presenting the budget, the chief minister had said that against the gross expenditure provision of Rs 12,146.5 crore, there will be a net outgo of Rs 11,806.5 crore in the current fiscal year. Highlighting the salient features of the budget, he said the state government has decided to clear pending liabilities of the previous dispensation. The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2023 for appropriation of the funds required for budget expenditure from the consolidated fund of the state after it was introduced by the chief minister and taken up for voting by the members. The chief minister expressed gratitude to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for his address on the first day of the budget session and Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti for successfully conducting the session. The Speaker later adjourned the House sine die.

