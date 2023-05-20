Left Menu

UP minister Danish Ansari accuses oppn SP, BSP of misleading Muslim community

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:38 IST
UP minister Danish Ansari accuses oppn SP, BSP of misleading Muslim community
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Minorities Welfare of Uttar Pradesh Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday accused the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of misleading and cheating the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters here, Ansari said, ''The SP and the BSP formed the government after taking our votes but did not do any work for the progress of the Muslim community.'' ''SP people are upset as they are not coming to power because the public has sidelined them,'' he said ''Their only agenda has been to fulfil their personal political interests by gaining power in any way,'' the minister added.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ansari said his government has made better arrangements for 25,744 people of the state going on Haj so that they do not face any problems during the journey.

''The first flight for Haj will be take off from Lucknow on May 21 and 25,744 Haj pilgrims are going from all over Uttar Pradesh,'' he added Ansari further said the Muslim community has strongly supported the BJP in the municipal elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023