Congress leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary, call him 'great son of India'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Our humble homage on his martyrdom day, he said in a tweet.Indias prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 13:46 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among a large number of party leaders who paid their tributes at Veer Bhumi, the memorial of Rajiv Gandhi. Sharing a video of his father on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, ''Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always''.

Kharge also shared a video on Rajiv Gandhi's life on Twitter.

''Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening Panchayati Raj, Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords — he transformed India, propelling it in 21st century. Our humble homage on his martyrdom day,'' he said in a tweet.

India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.

