Kyiv: Ukrainian troops have partly encircled Bakhmut, still control part of city

Ukrainian forces have partly encircled the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut along the flanks and still maintain control of a private sector in the city, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.

She made the remarks on the Telegram messaging app shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the battle had ended with a Russian victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)