Annamalai demands ouster of two ministers from Tamil Nadu cabinet

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday demanded the ouster of two ministers including Senthil Balaji and Senji Masthan from the state cabinet. BJP state chief met Governor RN Ravi and requested him to dismiss ministers, Senthil Balaji and Senji Masthan, from the cabinet using his special powers.

Annamalai alleged that one minister is responsible for Prohibition and Excise and another one is somehow connected to the accused in the Hooch tragedy. "Today, along with our floor leader in the Assembly and Mahila Morcha members, we met the Governor and requested that Senthil Balaji should be immediately discharged from the Council of Ministers so that the Police can conduct an independent probe," the BJP chief said.

Annamalai also added that we will give a white paper report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in person by getting an appointment in 15 days. He further added the report would be on how to close Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC), and if it is closed then how to compensate for the loss because of that.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out massive protests in multiple locations because men consuming liquor affects women a lot. The BJP state chief alleged that the income of state-run company TASMAC has increased by 22 per cent under the DMK government.

Annamalai added, "In this scenario, a tragedy happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. In this case, each accused is somehow related to DMK. Their leaders are selling liquor and its cadre is selling spurious liquor. Today, 9 per cent of the Tamil Nadu population is addicted to drinking according to various surveys. During the year 2000, it was 2 per cent, but now it is 9 per cent. If we allow TASMAC, this percentage would keep on increasing". The Tamil Nadu BJP chief added that he had written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting to monitor each Rs 2000 note from TASMAC.

The matter pertains to the death of 21 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor. According to the police, two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu in which 21 people lost their lives. (ANI)

