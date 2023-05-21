Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrives in Kerala on two-day visit

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:23 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrives in Kerala on two-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Kerala on Sunday on a two-day trip to the southern state and visited the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here in the evening.

Dhankar was received at the technical area Air Force Station at Shangumugham here by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Thereafter, he inspected a Guard of Honor and then proceeded to visit the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

At the temple, dressed in traditional Kerala attire of 'kasavu mundu' and 'neriyathu', Dhankar offered prayers to Lord Vishnu and then was presented with a memento by the officials. He was accompanied by his wife.

On Monday, the Vice President will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Legislative Assembly at Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge.

Subsequently, he will travel to Kannur district of the state and will visit the Naval Academy at Ezhimala there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023