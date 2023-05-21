Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu launches 'My CM-My Pride' initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the My CM-My Pride initiative where people can download their photographs clicked with him. The unique feature can be accessed by scanning a QR code, making it easy for the citizens to click a photograph with the chief minister, a statement issued here said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the 'My CM-My Pride' initiative where people can download their photographs clicked with him. The unique feature can be accessed by scanning a QR code, making it easy for the citizens to click a photograph with the chief minister, a statement issued here said. Sukhu said 'My CM-My Pride' signifies the state government's commitment to embracing technological advancements and utilising them to establish a stronger connection with the people of the state.

