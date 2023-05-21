Top House Republican McCarthy says he will meet Biden on debt limit Monday
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 22:04 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon as debt limit negotiations continue, the top House Republican told reporters following what he called a "productive" call with the president on Sunday.
Staff-level negotiators will meet later on Sunday at the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy said.
