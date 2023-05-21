"SSKM Hospital's allegations against me are baseless": TMC MLA Madan Mitra

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Sunday said that allegations levelled by Kolkata's SSKM Hospital in an FIR against him are baseless. After a controversy happened over the injured patient's admittance to the hospital, SSKM Hospital alleged that TMC MLA Madan Mitra created a ruckus and misbehaved with the hospital staff.

While talking to ANI, Madan Mitra said, "We will talk to the lawyer regarding this case. FIR filed by the hospital is wrong. No such hooliganism happened as alleged by the Hospital." Reacting to the questioning of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee by the CBI for over nine hours on May 20 in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools, Mitra said," Abhishek Banerjee is the most powerful and the most popular youth leader in the country at the moment, yesterday he fought like a lion."

"CBI interrogated Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours, while Amit Shah's son whose property has increased so much has never been enquired by the agency. CBI is enquiring about someone from the TMC party whose property has increased by a mere 50 percent," he added. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are scared of Abhishek Banerjee.

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were only scared of Mamata Banerjee but now they will be scared of Abhishek Banerjee too," he said. After coming out from the interrogation by CBI, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said that it was a total waste of time.

"I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," TMC MP said. Banerjee also alleged that this is being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the backdrop of his recently launched Jono Sanjog Yatra, which will resume again on May 22.

"In the name of investigation, they are harassing me. They want to hamper my Jan Sanjog Yatra. This is done by BJP," he said, adding that he is ready to cooperate with the central agency. The CBI summons came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife, and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. (ANI)

