Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose party won Sunday's election albeit short of a majority, said on Monday he would not form a coalition government and hoped for a new election on June 25.
Mitsotakis made the comments to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who formally offered him an opportunity to form a coalition under the constitution.
