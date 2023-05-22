Greek PM eyes new election on June 25 after failing to win majority

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose party won Sunday's election albeit short of a majority, said on Monday he would not form a coalition government and hoped for a new election on June 25.

Mitsotakis made the comments to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who formally offered him an opportunity to form a coalition under the constitution.

