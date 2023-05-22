Services row: AAP to hold 'maha rally' on June 11 against Centre's ordinance

The AAP on Monday said it will organise a 'maha rally' on June 11 against the Centre's ''black ordinance'' that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services, negating a Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal dispensation.

This ordinance shows that the Centre will impose ''dictatorial decisions'' like this on the country, AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

He also appealed to people to join the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

''This black ordinance has made it clear that the BJP-led Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country. Therefore, the AAP has decided to launch a campaign against it along with the people of Delhi.

''On June 11, the people of Delhi will gather for a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan against this ordinance,'' he said.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Kejriwal said he would meet leaders of various parties to ensure that any bill brought to replace the recent central ordinance is not passed in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)