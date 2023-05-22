Left Menu

Jayant Patil might have been summoned based on some information with probe agencies: Fadnavis

He must have been summoned because probe agencies might be having some information or case against him, said Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio.Senior Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the issue need not be politicised as ED or CBI are autonomous agencies.I know Patil for a long time.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said NCP leader Jayant Patil might have been summoned based on some information in possession of probe agencies.

Patil, who heads the Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at its office here in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official said.

''Jayant Patil need not be afraid if he has not done anything (wrong). Central agencies or state agencies are doing their work. He must have been summoned because probe agencies might be having some information or case against him," said Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the issue need not be politicised as ED or CBI are autonomous agencies.

"I know Patil for a long time. I think if he has been served with a notice (by ED), there must be some trail. Patil should go and clarify. If ED feels there is nothing against Patil, then he will be discharged. I do not see any kind of politics behind it," he added.

