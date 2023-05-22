Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-05-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:59 IST
MP govt will set up 'Maharana Pratap Lok' in Bhopal, says CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 'Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Lok' in Bhopal to inspire future generations about the legendary warrior's valour and also include events of his life in the state's school syllabus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Speaking on Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which has been declared a holiday by the state government, the CM said the structure will have exhibits of his seven associates, including famed horse Chetak, his general and aide Bhama Shah and associate Punja Bhil.

''Maharana Pratap is a symbol of valour. Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Lok will be constructed in Bhopal to exhibit his sacrifices and struggle to ensure future generations know about his valour, which will also be included in the state school syllabus,'' the CM said.

Chouhan along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Dr Lakshyaraj Singh, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, unveiled a statue of Maharani Padmavati on the occasion.

By declaring a public holiday on the occasion Mahrana Pratap Jayanti and by establishing the statue of Maharani Padmavati, CM Chouhan has done a historic job and fulfilled a vow he had taken earlier on the issue, Union minister Tomar said.

Lakshyaraj Singh on the occasion presented the soil of Haldi Ghati (where a historic war took place) to Chouhan, which the latter said was most holy as it was a symbol of the nation's courage and valour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

