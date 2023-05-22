Time for 'agni pariksha': AAP seeks Oppn support against Centre Ordinance on control of Services in Delhi

The AAP Monday sough support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a ''time for agni pariksha'' for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

The AAP is locked in bitter tussle with the BJP-led Centre since the Union government promulgated an Ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority which will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The Ordinance essentially overturned a Supreme Court order last week which gave the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

''All opposition parties should come together against the Ordinance. This is time for agni pariksha (trial by fire). There is Emergency in the country. There is no democracy left in the country,'' AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

The AAP's appeal to the opposition parties comes ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plan to reach out to each of them to seek their support, starting with his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.

All opposition parties should come together against the Ordinance and block the passage of the corresponding bill in Rajya Sabha if they want to save the country's democracy, Constitution and the federal structure, Singh told a joint press conference with his party's national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.

The Congress will also have to decide if it stands in favour of India's democracy and federal structure or against them, Singh said, when asked if Kejriwal will reach out to the grand old party.

Any Ordinance, an executive order which carries the effect of a law, has to be replaced by an act passed within six months. Singh said the Centre will have to bring a bill for its passage by Parliament to replace the Ordinance. The Centre's effort can be foiled if all the opposition parties come together and vote against the bill in Rajya Sabha as the ruling BJP does not have sufficient numbers in the Upper House, he said.

''People say there is a need to come together against the BJP. If the political parties believe in this, there is a need for them to show such unity by defeating the bill when it comes in Rajya Sabha,'' the AAP leader said.

According to the AAP, Kejriwal will travel to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

''This Ordinance is a move to throttle democracy, finish federal structure of the country, finish the Constitution and reverse the verdict passed by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court,'' Singh charged. ''There is a dictatorial rule in the country. Any order can be reversed or issued through a tughlaqi farmaan.'' Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Kejriwal at his residence here and extended their ''complete support'' to him on the issue.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that he would personally reach out to the chiefs of all opposition parties to seek their support.

Singh said the Opposition coming together on the issue will not be just a semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but ''also a semi-final of the opposition unity''.

