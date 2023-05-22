Left Menu

Erdogan wins endorsement for Turkish election runoff from third-place candidate Ogan

Ogan, a former academic who was backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17 per cent in the May 14 vote and could hold the key to victory in the runoff now that hes out of the race.His endorsement of Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:15 IST
The third-placed contender in the Turkish presidential elections on Monday formally endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the upcoming runoff vote to be held on May 28th.

The nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, has emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a first-round victory on May 14th. Ogan, a former academic who was backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17 per cent in the May 14 vote and could hold the key to victory in the runoff now that he's out of the race.

His endorsement of Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday. No statement was made following the one-hour meeting.(AP) RUP

