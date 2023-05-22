'Great support' for training Ukrainian pilots - Denmark

Defence ministers from northern European countries showed "great support" at a meeting in Poland for training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Monday.

"Great support for the goal of training F-16 pilots for Ukraine," the minister said in a tweet, adding that Denmark is ready to play a central role.

