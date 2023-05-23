Left Menu

Biden said meeting with McCarthy on debt ceiling was 'productive'

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 05:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 05:33 IST
Biden said meeting with McCarthy on debt ceiling was 'productive'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had a "productive" meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the need to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in a statement following the meeting.

