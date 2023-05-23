"Anyone who speaks against govt's injustice gets notice," Aaditya Thackeray reacts on ED's summon to Jayant Patil
While addressing the reporters in Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray said, " Anyone who speaks against the injustice by the government is given notice. But I don't think Jayant Patil will be scared. We are the people who fight for the truth and we will stand with him."
- Country:
- India
Reacting to the summon issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that anyone who speaks against the injustice done by the government is being served with notice. Aaditya Thackeray said that he does not think that Jayant Patil will be scared in this situation.
While addressing the reporters in Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray said, " Anyone who speaks against the injustice by the government is given notice. But I don't think Jayant Patil will be scared. We are the people who fight for the truth and we will stand with him." "We are also seeing that authoritarian tendencies are also on the rise in the country," he added.
Earlier today Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the alleged IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam. The ED last week summoned NCP's Maharashtra unit's chief and MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency on Monday, in the IL&FS case.
This was the second summons by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam. On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it.
The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited
- Shiv Sena
- Patil
- Kohinoor CTNL
- Dadar
- MLA Jayant Patil
- Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party
- Kohinoor Square
- Jayant Patil
- Nagpur
- Nationalist Congress Party
- Group
- Jayant Patil
- Delhi Police's
- Kohinoor
- Maharashtra
- Aaditya Thackeray
- Jayant Patil Reacting
- govt
ALSO READ
Karnataka will elect 'double-engine govt': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Manipur violence: Maharashtra students from Manipur arrive at Mumbai airport in special flight
Maharashtra govt is stable: Assembly Speaker Narwekar
Maharashtra logs 179 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,567
Cong alleges DRDO official held by ATS in Maharashtra is 'RSS volunteer'