Hungary's Orban: better relations with Sweden needed before NATO membership
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:39 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Political relations between Hungary and Sweden must improve before the Nordic state's bid for NATO membership is approved, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.
"The political relations between Hungary and Sweden are awfully wrong," he said. "We don't want to import conflicts into NATO."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement