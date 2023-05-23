Journalists in Pakistan facing harassment by authorities: Lahore Press Club President

Over 200 Pakistani journalists in Lahore are among those facing 'harassment and arrest' at the hands of the security agencies who have launched a massive crackdown on those involved in the May 9 attacks on Pakistan Army installations, the president of the Lahore Press Club said on Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies arrested around 8,000 people across the country, mostly party leaders and workers of former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted in the wake of Khan's arrest on May 9 in a corruption case. Of those arrested, over half were from the Punjab province.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry said over 200 journalists face harassment and arrest. ''These media workers were discharging their duties on May 9 at different locations in Lahore, including Liberty Chowk, Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan and outside the Corps Commander House in Cantonment,'' Chaudhry said.

Their names have been placed on the list of 'terrorists and suspects' involved in attacks on military installations, police vans and government buildings, Chaudhry added.

''Some detained journalists have been subjected to severe torture,'' he alleged and urged top authorities to spare the journalists who were merely performing their duties.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that more than 500 women, wanted in 138 cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents across Punjab, would face trial under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz also demanded ‘stern action’ against the female PTI workers involved in the attacks.

“The PTI women involved in the attacks on military installations will be arrested at any cost as they do not deserve any leniency,” Maryam said.

“I support action against the women involved in the May 9 attacks. These women had taken terrorism training at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. Crime is crime…as gender does not matter,'' the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said.

''If these women committed a crime, they should face police action. Jaisa jurm hoga waisi hi saza hogi (the punishment will be according to the crime committed),” she said.

Khan alleged that hundreds of his party workers are languishing in jail in terrible conditions and condemned the brutality of the security forces against women. “The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom), they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history. Also what will never be forgotten is the brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our women,'' he said in a tweet on May 19.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan's by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander's house, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)