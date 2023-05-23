No such tradition to perform ritual at Trimbakeshwar temple entrance after procession, claims Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday claimed the tradition of performing a ritual at the entrance of famous Trimbakeshwar temple by members of a procession doesn't exist, days after some people from a different religion allegedly tried to force their way in.

Rane visited the temple and performed 'maha aarti'.

"A tradition of offering dhup (burning of incense) to Lord Trimbakeshwar after 'Sandal' procession doesn't exist. I have spoken to the temple trustees. Even experts and local people have said that there is no such tradition," he claimed in a press conference.

An FIR was registered against four persons on the charge of defiling a place of worship after a group of people from a different religion allegedly tried to force their way into the Trimbakeshwar temple on May 13.

A Special Investigation Team is conducting the probe.

"The image of Hindus is being maligned after the May 13 incident. Some people are trying to create misunderstandings. We don't have any objection to anyone coming to the temple. One can take darshan of the deity after standing in queues. But the youths who came on May 13 were carrying green flags and trying to go inside. This shows their intention was not good," Rane said.

A police official had said the members of the group that had arrived at the entrance of the temple included local people. Prima facie, they had requested the temple authorities to allow them to perform ''dhup'' ritual at the entrance steps as per the tradition of several decades. As their request was denied, the group returned from the place, the official said.

As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple – one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the 'dhup' tradition is 100 years old and that people of another religion just followed this custom by visiting the entrance gate of the temple.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray had said if a tradition is on for years, then it is not right to stop it.

