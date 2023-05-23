Left Menu

Many roads in Haryana in bad condition, state govt ignoring issue, allege Cong MLAs

They should also mention their current condition.Bhukkal, who along with party MLAs Varun Choudhary, B L Saini, Jagbir Singh Malik and Amit Sihag addressed a news conference here, claimed that fatal accidents have increased in the state due to such roads.But the government does not pay any attention to it.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:09 IST
Many roads in Haryana in bad condition, state govt ignoring issue, allege Cong MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Five Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday alleged that roads in many parts of the state are in ''bad condition'', but the Khattar-led government was not paying attention to them.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the government should issue a white paper on how many roads have been built during the present regime. They should also mention their current condition.

Bhukkal, who along with party MLAs Varun Choudhary, B L Saini, Jagbir Singh Malik and Amit Sihag addressed a news conference here, claimed that fatal accidents have increased in the state due to such roads.

''But the government does not pay any attention to it. No heed is paid even to the announcements made by the chief minister,'' she said.

Jagbir Malik said the BJP-led state government has decided to transfer 6,000 km of roads to Zilla Parishad from the Marketing Board.

''The Zilla Parishad does not have required arrangements to build roads, let alone repair them. The chief minister is not even able to build roads in the constituencies of his own MLAs,'' he alleged.

B L Saini and Varun Choudhary also highlighted the bad state of the roads with the latter saying that the issue was also discussed in the last assembly session.

''People of the state have to use these roads daily. Many people have lost lives due to the bad condition of these roads, but the government is not paying attention,'' Choudhary said.

Mentioning the defect liability period, he said the rectification period applies to contractors who build these roads, but no action is taken against them in case of no proper upkeep of roads.

No attention is paid to even overload vehicles which ply on several roads of the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023