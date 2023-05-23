Left Menu

Odisha govt prohibits use of Ganja at Lord Shiva temples

"The restriction will be imposed on the use of ganja in all the Shaivite temples of the state," the official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:22 IST
Odisha govt prohibits use of Ganja at Lord Shiva temples
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department on Tuesday wrote to all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take necessary measures to stop the use of Ganja (Cannabis) on the premises Lord Shiva temples in the state. "The restriction will be imposed on the use of ganja in all the Shaivite temples of the state," the official statement said.

The department issued instructions after Ananta Balia Trust headed by Padma Shri Baba Balia had written a letter to the Odisha Government on April 13th in this regard. Welcoming the move, Padma Shri Baba Balia said, "We had written a letter to the Odisha Government requesting a ban on Ganja (Cannabis) at lord Shiva Temples as its use is injurious to health, I thank Odisha Government for taking the step."

"There is a tradition to offer Ganja or Bhang to Lord Shiva at many temples, it should not be distributed among devotees for consumption as prasad as its consumption is injurious to health special Youth and Children," he added. He also mentioned that he would request other state governments and the central government to ban the usage of such substances in temples.

"I would urge the other State Governments and Center government that they should ban the use of these things in the temples, I will start a national campaign for this soon," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023