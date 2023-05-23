Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:04 IST
Looking at winning 175 seats in next assembly elections, AP CM
Ruling YSRC President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his party was working towards winning all the 175 seats in the coming assembly elections in 2024.

Reddy thanked the people of the state for their blessings, while celebrating the completion of four years of his government in power.

"Considering this as an opportunity to serve you, we have implemented the promises made during elections (2019) one by one in our government. We are taking steps to win 175 out of 175 seats in the upcoming elections to get an opportunity to serve you again," Reddy said in a tweet today.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (political) of AP government recalled that YSRC party came to power with a resounding victory in the state, just eight years after it was floated in 2011.

Further, he observed that Jagan Mohan Reddy has managed to fulfill 98 percent of all the poll promises made during 2019 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

