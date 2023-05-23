Left Menu

Former Pakistan minister Qureshi arrested again after being released from prison

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:51 IST
Former Pakistan minister Qureshi arrested again after being released from prison

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister and vice-chairman of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was arrested again on Tuesday, moments after being released from a prison in Rawalpindi on the orders of a top court.

Qureshi, 66, served as Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister from 2018 to 2022 under Khan's regime.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered Qureshi's release after he submitted an undertaking affirming that he would abstain from creating agitation and inciting workers, according to Geo TV.

However, moments after his release from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Punjab Police re-arrested the former minister, the report said.

Qureshi was among the top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders arrested after violent protests erupted following Khan's arrest on May 9.

Khan's supporters vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house, Mianwali airbase, the ISI building in Faisalabad and also torched sensitive defence installations.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Like Qureshi, Khan's close aide and former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari was also re-arrested on Monday.

Mazari quit the party and announced her retirement from active politics on Tuesday.

She made the announcement after she was released following her arrest for the fourth time since May 12 when she was picked from her residence by police and sent to jail.

Mazari has been a vocal critic of Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

On Tuesday, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, another key leader in Khan's party, said at a news conference that he is quitting the party over what he termed was Khan's "politics of confrontation with the state and the military." Meanwhile, Khan has termed his party leaders' exodus as ''forced divorce,'' after Mazari's announcement.

''We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces,'' Khan tweeted.

''I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party,'' Khan said in another tweet.

Khan, 70, who is facing more than 100 cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, said he sympathises will everyone who were pressurised to leave the party.

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted Khan bail till June 8 in eight cases related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.

The cases were registered in different police stations of Islamabad against the former prime minister after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the PTI party chief appeared before a court in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

The clashes erupted when Khan attended a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

GRAPHIC-The end of King Dollar? The forces at play in de-dollarisation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023