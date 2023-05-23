Republican DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run Wednesday -source

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on with the plans confirmed to Reuters.

DeSantis will become former U.S. President Donald Trump's Wednesday, two sources familiar biggest rival for the Republican nomination and will likely shake up a contest that largely has been one-sided. Musk retweeted a Fox News reporter who said the announcement would come during a Twitter Space interview at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday.

Fox News also reported that DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission along with the announcement.

