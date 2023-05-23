Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Republican DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run Wednesday -source

Musk retweeted a Fox News reporter who said the announcement would come during a Twitter Space interview at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday. Fox News also reported that DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission along with the announcement.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Republican DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run Wednesday -source

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the plans confirmed to Reuters.

DeSantis will become former U.S. President Donald Trump's biggest rival for the Republican nomination and will likely shake up a contest that largely has been one-sided. Musk retweeted a Fox News reporter who said the announcement would come during a Twitter Space interview at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday.

Fox News also reported that DeSantis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission along with the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023