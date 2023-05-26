Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi's health is improving, says son

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday. Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage. He was in a semi-coma though not on ventilator support, the doctors had said earlier. “His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness,” the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)