Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi's health is improving, says son
Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshis health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday. His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness, the veteran Shiv Sena leaders son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday. Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage. He was in a semi-coma though not on ventilator support, the doctors had said earlier. “His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness,” the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Joshi
- Manohar Joshi's
- Unmesh Joshi
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People march in protest in subsidence-hit Joshimath
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Security beefed up for counting day
AAP wrests Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat from Congress; Kejriwal calls victory 'historic'
Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Counting begins amid tight security arrangements
Win reflects strengthening of people's faith in AAP, says Raghav Chadha on Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll