IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said U.S. interest rates will likely need to remain higher for longer to tame inflation, and Washington needs to tighten fiscal policy to bring down its federal debt.

The IMF in a statement issued after its "Article IV" review of U.S. policies said that the U.S. economy has proved resilient in the face of tighter monetary and fiscal policy, but this means that inflation has been more persistent than anticipated.

