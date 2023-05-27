Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to skip the NITI Aayog meeting which will take place on Saturday in the national capital, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Sources said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:23 IST
Telangana CM KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to skip the NITI Aayog meeting which will take place on Saturday in the national capital, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) sources said on Friday. The government's policy think tank NITI Aayog will be organising its Eighth Governing Council Meeting in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

While the main theme is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India', the think tank in a statement said prominent themes include Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development, and Gati Shakti for Area Development and Social Infrastructure would be also discussed during the day-long meeting. As the chairman of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting, according to a statement from NITI Aayog. Chief ministers or lieutenant governors of all states and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog will be present.

This 8th Governing Council Meeting is also being held in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. India's G20 motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' conveys its civilisational values and its vision of the role of each country in creating the future of our planet. Meanwhile, CM KCR will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other MPs in Hyderabad today.

Delhi CM Kejriwal will meet his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) support against the Centre's ordinance which nullifies the Supreme Court order on services matters in the national capital. "Meeting CM of Telengana on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP govt against the orders of SC," Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023