Telangana CM KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to skip the NITI Aayog meeting which will take place on Saturday in the national capital, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) sources said on Friday. The government's policy think tank NITI Aayog will be organising its Eighth Governing Council Meeting in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

While the main theme is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India', the think tank in a statement said prominent themes include Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development, and Gati Shakti for Area Development and Social Infrastructure would be also discussed during the day-long meeting. As the chairman of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting, according to a statement from NITI Aayog. Chief ministers or lieutenant governors of all states and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog will be present.

This 8th Governing Council Meeting is also being held in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. India's G20 motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' conveys its civilisational values and its vision of the role of each country in creating the future of our planet. Meanwhile, CM KCR will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other MPs in Hyderabad today.

Delhi CM Kejriwal will meet his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) support against the Centre's ordinance which nullifies the Supreme Court order on services matters in the national capital. "Meeting CM of Telengana on Saturday in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP govt against the orders of SC," Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)

