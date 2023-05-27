Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on death anniversary

"On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," PM Modi said.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".

Jawaharlal Nehru had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.

Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

