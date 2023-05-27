Left Menu

Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 years of NDA govt

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government as it completed nine years, saying politics was divided while achche din subsided and institutions were captured while society was ruptured.Sibal also called for a change of government in the 2024 general elections.The former Union ministers attack on the BJP-led NDA government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office.In a tweet, Sibal took jibes at the government using rhyming lines.Nine years of Modi, media is Godi and India is Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:40 IST
Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 years of NDA govt
Kapil Sibal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government as it completed nine years, saying politics was divided while 'achche din' subsided and institutions were ''captured'' while society was ''ruptured''.

Sibal also called for a change of government in the 2024 general elections.

The former Union minister's attack on the BJP-led NDA government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office.

In a tweet, Sibal took jibes at the government using rhyming lines.

''Nine years of Modi, media is 'Godi' and India is Modi. Fear and deception, no need for correction. Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided. Opposition is grounded, key leaders are hounded. Institutions captured, society ruptured,'' he said.

''Let us now pray for change in 2024,'' Sibal added.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Sibal's swipe at the government comes after the BJP highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed ''all-round development and inclusive growth'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Study finds how eating lots of sugar can make inflammatory bowel disease worse

Study finds how eating lots of sugar can make inflammatory bowel disease wor...

 United States
4
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023