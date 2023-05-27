Left Menu

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane alleges manipulation by TCP officials, ex-panel members in land use plans

The minister also said that he will expose the culprits involved in the act on the floor of the House during the upcoming state Assembly session.Taking to Twitter, Rane said two officials of the TCP department, former members of a state-level committee SLC and computer experts made the plans with manipulations and helped in the inappropriate process of the planning.The minister claimed that he has data to establish the manipulation, which will be thoroughly scrutinised and made public.There are few people who tell us what we are supposed to do.

Goa Town and City Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday accused two officials of his department and former members of a state-level committee of ''manipulations'' in land use plans. The minister also said that he will expose the culprits involved in the act on the floor of the House during the upcoming state Assembly session.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said two officials of the TCP department, former members of a state-level committee (SLC) and computer experts made the plans with “manipulations” and helped in the inappropriate process of the planning.

The minister claimed that he has data (to establish the manipulation), which will be “thoroughly scrutinised” and “made public”.

“There are few people who tell us what we are supposed to do. A project in Arpora (North Goa) that was approved as a farmhouse and later turned into a hotel is a unique example of how the members of SLC misused their position,” Rane said in a tweet, referring to the opposition to the recent amendments to the TCP Act by certain sections.

Several other projects, along with their details, will be made public, he said.

An outsourced computer software company was also involved in the illegalities along with the committee, he alleged.

“All these interesting details and names will be made public on the floor of the House, supported by authentic documents,” the minister said.

He further said that a report already in the custody of the department will be released before the (upcoming) Assembly session.

