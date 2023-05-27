Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Protests break out as discontent spills out into the streets

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:20 IST
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Protests break out as discontent spills out into the streets
  • Country:
  • India

While joy swept Raj Bhavan as 24 ministers were sworn in on Saturday, the discontent among many senior legislators who were denied a ministerial position in the 34-member Cabinet of the Siddaramaiah government erupted in the form of protests outside.

Dejected supporters of the legislators who could not make it to the Cabinet raised slogans outside the Governor's residence where the ministers took oath.

Apart from Bengaluru, protests were held in Sira in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Haveri, Kodagu and various other places as well, with many disgruntled legislators and their supporters voicing their discontent.

In Bengaluru, supporters of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa gathered near Raj Bhavan and shouted slogans. They said the four-time MLA deserved the cabinet berth more than anyone else.

Similarly, the supporters of T B Jayachandra staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's house alleging that a ''grave injustice'' has been meted out to the Kunchitiga community as no representation was given to them.

A disgruntled Jayachandra said he would meet the party high command and seek justice.

In Mysuru, supporters of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait agitated holding banners and placards in support of their leader.

Similarly, senior MLCs B K Hariprasad and Saleem Ahmed too expressed their unhappiness at being denied ministerial positions.

MLAs who aspired to be ministers, such as Vijayanand Kashappanavar from Hungund in Bagalkote district and Laxman Savadi, who switched from the BJP to Congress and won from Athani constituency, were also upset.

According to reports, protests broke out in eight districts in the state including Haveri, Hassan and Kodagu, where the representatives of the constituencies did not get a berth in the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that there were certain parameters according to which first-time MLAs from the party are not inducted into the Cabinet.

''We didn't make the first-time MLAs ministers,'' Siddaramaiah explained.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar consoled the disgruntled legislators, telling them not to lose hope as they had scope in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023