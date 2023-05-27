"Whenever anything good is done...": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Opposition boycotting new Parliament building inauguration

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched an attack on the Opposition parties for boycotting the new Parliament building inauguration and said that they (Opposition) oppose anything good done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While talking to the media, CM Dhami said, "Whenever anything good is done under the leadership of PM Modi, they oppose it just for the sake of opposing. People of the country are welcoming it (inauguration). People are seeing their conduct and will oppose them (Opposition) in the upcoming election and they will get lesser seats than they have now."

Elaborating on the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, CM Dhami said, "Pilgrims and tourists visit our state throughout the year. This number is 5-6 times more than the total population of Uttarakhand. We need to ensure all necessary arrangements for them. We told the NITI Aayog that financial resources are allocated, this needs to be kept in mind." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 8th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog.

Themed 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India', the meeting was held at the new Convention Centre in the national capital's Pragati Maidan. As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi presided over the meeting, which deliberated on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Chief Ministers of several States participated in the council meeting that was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde were seen at the meeting.

"Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated ahead of the meeting. "The Meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog", it stated.

As a preparatory prelude to the 8th Governing Council Meeting, the second Chief Secretaries Conference was held in January 2023, where these themes were extensively discussed. "Wide-ranging stakeholder consultations and brainstorming sessions with subject experts, academia and practitioners were held prior to the Conference in order to gain well-rounded grassroots-level perspectives," it further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)