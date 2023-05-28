May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM on new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the new Parliament building as a ''temple of democracy'' and wished that it continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', also noted that through very emotional voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour.

Modi tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars on the new Parliament building, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan said, ''What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people Narendra Modi ji.'' ''A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!'' he tweeted with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.

Reacting to Khan's tweet, Modi said, ''Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity.'' Akshay Kumar said, ''Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story.'' Reacting to his tweet, Modi said, ''You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future.'' Sharing a video of the new Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, ''This newly constructed building of Parliament is a living symbol of our great democracy, which will become a picture of new and strong India.'' Replying to his tweet, the prime minister said, ''These words of the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha are going to further strengthen the heritage of Indian democracy, and will give a new impetus to the journey from Sankalp to Siddhi in Amritkal.'' Tagging a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Puri lauding the new Parliament building, Modi said, ''May this Temple of Democracy continue strengthening India's development trajectory and empowering millions.'' He used the 'My Parliament My Pride' tag along with his tweet. The prime minister also retweeted several other people's posts with the video of the new Parliament building and their voiceovers.

In another tweet, Modi said, ''Several people are expressing their joy on #MyParliamentMyPride. Through very emotional voice-overs they are conveying a spirit of pride that our nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people's aspirations with more vigour.'' Modi had said on Friday that the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly constructed complex on Twitter and urged people to share it on the social media platform with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.

Modi had also urged people to share the video with their voiceovers.

The video shared by Modi gives a virtual tour of the new building including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on Sunday and the ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in Lok Sabha by Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Officials said the havan will be held outside the new building around 7 am and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, among others, are expected to be present during the formal inauguration of the new complex.

The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

