In the Russian city of Belgorod, approximately 50,000 residents faced a blackout on Friday following Ukrainian missile attacks, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

These attacks contributed to ongoing disruptions in power, water, and heating supplies. Belgorod has been a primary target for Ukrainian strikes since the Russian invasion, resulting in frequent power outages and security fears.

Residents describe a challenging life with constant shelling, disrupted cultural events, and nightly alarms, highlighting the stark contrast to the rest of Russia, where many remain detached from the war's harsh realities.