Power Outages and Resilience: Belgorod's Reality Amid Ukrainian Strikes

Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukraine border, experienced a power outage affecting 50,000 people after Ukrainian missile strikes. Governor Gladkov reported significant damage to the energy infrastructure. The city has faced repeated strikes since the war's beginning, with frequent disruptions to power and safety concerns for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Russian city of Belgorod, approximately 50,000 residents faced a blackout on Friday following Ukrainian missile attacks, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

These attacks contributed to ongoing disruptions in power, water, and heating supplies. Belgorod has been a primary target for Ukrainian strikes since the Russian invasion, resulting in frequent power outages and security fears.

Residents describe a challenging life with constant shelling, disrupted cultural events, and nightly alarms, highlighting the stark contrast to the rest of Russia, where many remain detached from the war's harsh realities.

