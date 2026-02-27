Left Menu

India-Nepal Border Closure During Nepal Elections

The India-Nepal border will be closed from March 2 to March 5 due to Nepal's general elections. Essential goods can still cross while other movements face restrictions. Authorities emphasize thorough checks and urge citizens to avoid crossing unless necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India-Nepal border is set to close temporarily during Nepal's general elections from March 2 to March 5. Officials have confirmed this measure aims to ensure a fair and unobstructed electoral process. An official notice from Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has outlined these restrictions.

Movement through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, will be halted for the duration, affecting import and export activities. Essential items like medicines will still be allowed to pass. Enhanced security and stringent checks will be in place to maintain order.

Authorities have advised citizens of both nations to avoid crossing the border unless it is essential. Exceptions might be made for Nepali voters residing in India for work or ill patients, subject to security oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

