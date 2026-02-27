Left Menu

False Alarm: Surat RPO Bomb Threat Sparks Statewide Panic

A bomb threat at Surat's Regional Passport Office caused statewide panic after being mistakenly forwarded to various post offices. Although the threat was a hoax, it prompted police action and heightened security. Miscommunication led to the alert reaching multiple districts across Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:13 IST
False Alarm: Surat RPO Bomb Threat Sparks Statewide Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat email at Surat's Regional Passport Office on Friday resulted in widespread panic across Gujarat's postal network. Initially sent to the Surat RPO, the email falsely claimed an RDX explosion would occur, requiring urgent evacuation.

Authorities, including the Umra police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, arrived promptly but found no suspicious activity, confirming it as a hoax. Assistant Commissioner of Police V R Malhotra stated the threat was erroneously sent to post offices by mistake.

Miscommunication led the alert to inadvertently spread to post offices throughout the state, including cities such as Ahmedabad, Valsad, and Rajkot, escalating security measures. Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil highlighted the misunderstanding that created statewide alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026