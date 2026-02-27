False Alarm: Surat RPO Bomb Threat Sparks Statewide Panic
A bomb threat at Surat's Regional Passport Office caused statewide panic after being mistakenly forwarded to various post offices. Although the threat was a hoax, it prompted police action and heightened security. Miscommunication led to the alert reaching multiple districts across Gujarat.
A bomb threat email at Surat's Regional Passport Office on Friday resulted in widespread panic across Gujarat's postal network. Initially sent to the Surat RPO, the email falsely claimed an RDX explosion would occur, requiring urgent evacuation.
Authorities, including the Umra police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, arrived promptly but found no suspicious activity, confirming it as a hoax. Assistant Commissioner of Police V R Malhotra stated the threat was erroneously sent to post offices by mistake.
Miscommunication led the alert to inadvertently spread to post offices throughout the state, including cities such as Ahmedabad, Valsad, and Rajkot, escalating security measures. Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil highlighted the misunderstanding that created statewide alarm.
