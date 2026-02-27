Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Doctor in Porsche Case Blood Tampering

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Doctor Ajay Taware, involved in the blood sample tampering case related to a Porsche crash in Pune. The incident involved a 17-year-old accused of causing an accident under the influence of alcohol, killing two. Several accused, including parents of juveniles, have been in custody.

The Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to Dr. Ajay Taware, who was arrested for allegedly tampering with blood samples in the infamous Porsche crash case in Pune. The crash, involving a 17-year-old allegedly driving under the influence, resulted in two fatalities.

Back in May, the Porsche incident sparked a heated debate about parental responsibility and juvenile defiance as the 17-year-old driver faced accusations of causing the tragic accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. In a subsequent legal twist, the court highlighted a lack of parental control over the adolescent driver as a significant factor.

Bail was granted to three other accused in February and has continued for Dr. Taware due to the principle of parity. This high-profile case has put the spotlight on several individuals, including the minors' parents and other accomplices, leading to a broader discussion on road safety and juvenile justice.

